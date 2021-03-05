American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,827 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,825.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

