American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Raymond James upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

NYSE AEO opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

