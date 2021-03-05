American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $23.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.24 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,939 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 518,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

