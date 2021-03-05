Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Raised to Neutral at Bradesco Corretora

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABEV. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.68. 1,348,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,568,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Ambev has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 99.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Ambev by 59.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 106,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 39,882 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ambev by 107.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 530,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 274,650 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at $32,146,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ambev by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,620,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 802,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

