Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.18. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $489,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,427 shares in the company, valued at $50,578,536.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,574. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 306.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

