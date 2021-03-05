Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $150.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ambarella traded as high as $136.90 and last traded at $126.35, with a volume of 49796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.71.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $117,689.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,416.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,574. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ambarella by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

