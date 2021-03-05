Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.5% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 167.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,977.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,229.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,203.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.