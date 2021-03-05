AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $1,432,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 122.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 750.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 344,681 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.50 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

