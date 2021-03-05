Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in Alphabet by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,072.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,979.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,734.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,362 shares of company stock worth $14,449,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

