Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.93, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

