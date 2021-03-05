AllSafe Trading Down 18.7% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $350,174.96 and $3,457.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056988 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

