Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the January 28th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APYRF. CIBC boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

