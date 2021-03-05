Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,840 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Copa worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Copa by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CPA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Copa stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Copa’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.