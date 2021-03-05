Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,880 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.35% of KBR worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 64,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 7,306.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

