Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 22,781 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,781 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.32% of United Bankshares worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after acquiring an additional 402,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 260,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 311.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 109,396 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 104,316 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 973 shares of company stock worth $29,998. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.