Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 11,188 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PVH were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PVH by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in PVH by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in PVH by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $168,872.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,079 shares of company stock worth $3,800,485 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.