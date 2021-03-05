Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $6,252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $121.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

