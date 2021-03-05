Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Primerica worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

PRI opened at $141.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $150.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

