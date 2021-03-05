Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,985,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,877,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,990,000 after purchasing an additional 550,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,447,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 498,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.