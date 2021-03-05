Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

HR stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

