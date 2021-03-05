Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) Announces GBX 3.60 Dividend

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ATST opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. Alliance Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 932 ($12.18). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 899.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 866.97. The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 59 shares of Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 896 ($11.71) per share, with a total value of £528.64 ($690.67).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

