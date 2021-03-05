Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target Raised to $825.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $800.00 to $825.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Y has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany stock opened at $625.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $605.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.28 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $715.22.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.