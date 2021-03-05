Alleghany Corp DE Acquires 15,803 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,635 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 1.5% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Illumina were worth $37,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.35.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at $28,393,995.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $104,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,212,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,725 shares of company stock worth $8,630,188 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.80. The company had a trading volume of 36,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

