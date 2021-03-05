Allakos Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $113.14 on Friday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $2,346,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,604 shares of company stock worth $17,320,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Allakos by 47.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

