Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Down 6.4%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $525.77 and last traded at $527.43. 831,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 602,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $563.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.07.

The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $571.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,883,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

