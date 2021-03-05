Albireo Pharma, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a report released on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.66) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.97). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $647.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after buying an additional 501,710 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,758,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,793,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders have sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,556 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

