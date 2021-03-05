Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the January 28th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.5 days.
Akzo Nobel stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $54.96 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
