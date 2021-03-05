Akre Capital Management LLC Has $489.05 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Akre Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,526,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for about 3.3% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $489,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Dollar Tree by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.37. 88,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

