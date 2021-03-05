Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Trading Down 5.4%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.06. 538,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 915,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKTS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The firm has a market cap of $542.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,235,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,511,883.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,183. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

