Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABNB. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Airbnb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.12.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.50. 18,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807,694. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $4,682,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $2,429,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

