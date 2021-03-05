Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

AEM stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

