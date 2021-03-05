Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Down 33.9% in February

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after acquiring an additional 440,024 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $162,762,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,772,000 after acquiring an additional 230,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.