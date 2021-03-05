Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha Sells 25,300,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GTES stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

