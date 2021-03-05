Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha Sells 25,300,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
GTES stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.
Gates Industrial Company Profile
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
