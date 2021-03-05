AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $142.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AGCO traded as high as $134.14 and last traded at $133.92, with a volume of 25051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.76.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.