Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $48.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

