Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report $4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.30 and the lowest is $4.15. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $3.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $16.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $16.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMG opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

