Aequim Alternative Investments LP Purchases 19,579,500 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 4,656.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,579,500 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources makes up 1.8% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned approximately 8.91% of CNX Resources worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

NYSE CNX traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 141,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,028. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

