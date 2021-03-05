Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$17.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Aecon Group to C$23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.25.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$19.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.75. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$10.94 and a 52-week high of C$19.35.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

