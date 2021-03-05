Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,719,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,990,000 after purchasing an additional 289,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after buying an additional 215,458 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

