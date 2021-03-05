Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 678 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 433.5% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 41,136 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,128,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,855,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $226.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

