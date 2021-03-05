Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 549 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $268.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.76 and a 200 day moving average of $244.93. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $303.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

