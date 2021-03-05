Advisory Services Network LLC Has $899,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Markel by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Markel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,100.35 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,250.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,053.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,023.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

