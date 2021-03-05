Advisory Services Network LLC Has $822,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $265.44 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 138.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

