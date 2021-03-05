Advisory Services Network LLC Has $725,000 Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 227.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $130.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,950.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,036 shares of company stock valued at $23,729,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

