Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $175.00 price objective on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $165.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.50. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after buying an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,313,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.