Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Holdings Raised by Farley Capital L.P.

Farley Capital L.P. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education accounts for about 12.4% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.72% of Adtalem Global Education worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,227,000 after purchasing an additional 170,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.71. 10,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,941. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

