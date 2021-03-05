Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,238.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,238 ($42.30) and last traded at GBX 3,200 ($41.81), with a volume of 467104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,127 ($40.85).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,314.20 ($30.24).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,993.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,846.81. The stock has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 86 ($1.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

About Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

