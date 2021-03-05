Adient Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,605 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the average daily volume of 1,354 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

ADNT opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $40.45.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

