Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Shares Down 8.1%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 939,187 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 827,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

