AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Issues Earnings Results

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,176. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -503.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

